Mayoral, Asensio and Vallejo make the Golden XI

Borja Valero: "Football was fun until I arrived at Real Madrid"

The current Fiorentina player spoke to Italian daily 'La Gazzetta dello Sport' where he looked back at key moments during his career.

Roma

Fiorentina's Spanish player Borja Valero, spoke to sport's daily La Gazzetta dello Sport in a frank and open interview.

During the conversation the 31 year old admitted that he found it strange that there were people in Spain who still harked for the days of the dictatorship and revealed that he was surprised that Donald Trump won the US election but admitted that people were tired with the current state of affairs.

"I enjoyed football until I played at Real Madrid"

The Madrid born player admitted that he was blessed to have made a career in the game of football.

"For me at an early age, football was fun but that all changed when I joined Real Madrid at the age of 11. At that time there were about 300 kids eager to progress but sadly over 85% of them never made it. "I saw much heartbreak as all the young lads wanted to make the grade" the player affirmed.

Verratti 

Valero has been in Italy for four years and when asked to single out one key Italian player the name of Marco Verratti was the first player to come to the Serie A star.

