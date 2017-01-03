Becker tells Guardiola: "Have a cold English beer and relax"

As.com
Football

PREMIER LEAGUE

Ex-Tennis ace Boris Becker took to social media on Tuesday morning with some advice for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Former Tennis star Boris Becker has offered Pep Guardiola a friendly piece of advice in the wake of the Manchester City boss's assertion that he's "arriving at the end" of his managerial career.

Guardiola was in spikey post-match mood as his side bounced back from their New Year's Eve defeat to Liverpool with a 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Monday.

"My goodbye has already started"

And the 45-year-old told NBC: "I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more, but I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure.

"I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel that the the process of my goodbye has already started."

Becker to Pep: Have a beer and chill out

And on Tuesday Becker took to Twitter to suggest to the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach that it might be a good idea to "have [a] cold English beer and relax".

