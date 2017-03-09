Mascherano admits to Di María penalty: "It was a foul"

It was the 85th minute in Camp Nou and Barcelona were pressing a PSG side in full backs-to-the-wall mode with the score at 3-1, leaving Luis Enrique’s team still requiring three goals to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the Ligue 1 title-holders’ expense.

Di María key moment

Ángel di María picked up a clearance from Barça keeper Marc-André ter Stegen and in the blink of an eye the Argentina international was bearing down on the German’s goal. Di María shaped to shoot and just as he was about to make contact with the ball his compatriot Javier Mascherano arrived from behind and made a challenge that prevented the PSG forward from pulling the trigger.

Ter Stegen played the ball out quickly and the referee did not signal for play to come back for a penalty award. Remarkably, Mascherano was quite frank with reporters about the incident, which the visiting side felt influenced the outcome of the game to their detriment.

Mascherano: "I made contact with Di María"

“I made contact with Di María,” Mascherano admitted. “It’s obvious it was a foul. I’m not going to lie about it.”