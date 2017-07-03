Juventus forge ahead with 20M euro Danilo signing from Real Madrid

REAL MADRID

12:10h CEST

Juventus now have a substitute for the vacant right-back slot left by Dani Alves' controversial exit. The Italian club has elected Danilo and AS understands that the operation is a done deal and all that remains is for both clubs to make the news official. Juve will pay Madrid 20 million euros for the Brazilian defender - 11.5 million less than the deal Florentino Pérez signed off to buy the player from Porto two years ago. We have only seen flashes of the kind of player fans expected and last season he made just 17 starts in the league and three in the Champions League as Dani Carvajal made the right-back position his own.

Danilo to be reunited with Alex Sandro at Juventus

At Juventus, Danilo will get regular playing time and a generous contract - according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the right-back will earn a pre-tax salary of five million euros. He will also be be united with his old Porto team mate Alex Sandro, who joined Juve two summers ago.

Schick on board, Bernardeschi in the pipeline

Juventus hope to announce Danilo's transfer within the next three days. The club recently brought in Patrik Schick on a 30 million euro deal from Sampdoria and the next reinforcement could be Fiorentina's attacking midfielder Federico Bernardeschi who is valued at 40 million euros.