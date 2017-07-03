Morata agent, father hold Real Madrid exit talks at Bernabéu

The representative of Real Madrid striker Álvaro Morata was at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu this lunchtime in a bid to sort out the 24-year-old's future.

Accompanied by Morata's father, Alfonso, Juanma López arrived at Real's club offices at around 12:00 CEST for further talks over the player's expected summer move to Manchester United, with the meeting lasting just under an hour.

Morata is widely reported in the UK to have agreed personal terms with United, with the only major stumbling block to the transfer remaining his fee.

United and Real yet to settle on Morata transfer fee

Los Blancos are holding out for around 80 million euros for the centre-forward, who registered a fine goal return last season - 20 in 43 appearances in all competitions - despite being limited to just 19 starts.

Full screen Morata scored 20 goals in 43 appearances for Real Madrid last season. JESUS ALVAREZ ORIHUELA (DIARIO AS)

However, the Premier League club have so far failed to meet Real's price tag for the Spain international.

Despite his affection for the club where he rose through the youth ranks, Morata is understood to be desperate for more regular first-team action, particularly with the World Cup coming up at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Indeed, the former Juventus ace took time out from his honeymoon last week to fly back to Madrid to help push through his switch to Old Trafford.