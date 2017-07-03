Everton to deposit Sandro's buy-out clause with LaLiga today

13:28h CEST

Sandro Ramírez's move to Everton could be announced this evening. The player passed a medical and agreed terms with the Merseysiders over a fortnight ago. Now, all that remains is for Everton to deposit the player's six million euro buy-out fee with LaLiga in Madrid and pay all of the relevant income tax and VAT payments. The English club is expected to do that today.

Everton ready to complete canny Sandro switch

Everton's capture of Sandro, one of the stand-out performers at the recent U21 Championships in Poland, will be one of the shrewdest dealings of the summer. The 23-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the Toffees, but won't be playing alongside his old team mate from his Barcelona days Gerard Deulofeu; Deulofeu is back in the Condal City after Barça decided to trigger the 12 million euros repurchase clause in the player's contract. The small print in that move states that the Catalans will not be able to either loan or sell Deulofeu during the first 12 months of his two-year contract.

Three new recruits already on board at Goodison

Sandro will become Everton's fourth squad reinforcement of the summer, following Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru. The club's spending spree so far is just under 70 million euros although they still haven't managed to resolve Romelu Lukaku's future due to the inflated asking price for the Belgian forward. Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on Lukaku, but not for 100 million...