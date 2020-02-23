MLS will be the most watched league in the world in 2020

The 2020 season will be Major League Soccer's 25th campaign, and it is celebrating the anniversary by being the most watched league in the entire world this year. The league that is characterised for bringing players from all over the globe will be televised in 190 countries this term.

This Saturday, MLS announced that the matches will be broadcast in more countries around the world than at any point in league history, using platforms like DAZON, FOX, CTV and ESPN.

Major League Soccer will be showcasing in 190 countries until the 2022 season, when the league’s national, international and local rights expire simultaneously. The global media rights for MLS are distributed and marketed by IMG.

North & Central America

CTV: Canada (English) DAZN: Canada (MLS LIVE out-of-market package) ESPN: USA (English), Mexico, Central America, Caribbean Fox: USA (English) R-Media: Honduras TSN: Canada (English) TVA Sports: Canada (French) Univision: USA (Spanish)

Africa

Abu Dhabi Sports: North Africa ESPN: Sub-Saharan Africa

Europe

Arena Sport: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia C More: Sweden Cytavision: Cyprus DAZN: Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland Eleven Sports: Belgium, Luxembourg Fox Netherlands: Netherlands MAX Sport / NTV: Bulgaria Nova Sport: Czech Republic, Slovakia Polsat: Poland S Sport: Turkey, Azerbaijan Silk Sport: Georgia Sky Sports & Premier Sports: Ireland, United Kingdom Sport TV: Portugal Strive: Norway TV2: Denmark South America DAZN: Brazil ESPN: All countries (including Brazil, as part of ESPN partnership in USA)

Asia & Oceania

Abu Dhabi Sports: Middle East beIN Sports: Southeast Asia and Oceania, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Timor Leste, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand Charlton: Israel China Sports Media: China ESPN: Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands (as part of ESPN partnership in USA) SCTV: Vietnam Sportcast: Taiwan